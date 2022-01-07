Tennis Tennis Argentine Arreche handed four-year ban for match-fixing Nicolas Arreche has been banned for four years and fined USD 8,000 after being found guilty of match-fixing. Reuters 07 January, 2022 09:49 IST The AITA has also lined up a Super Series, Rs 1 lakh men's and women's events apart from the tournaments for seniors and wheelchair players and juniors. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - H. Vibhu Reuters 07 January, 2022 09:49 IST Argentine player Nicolas Arreche has been banned for four years and fined USD 8,000 after being found guilty of match-fixing charges, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Thursday.It said Arreche “contrived or attempted to contrive the outcome of tennis matches,” and failed to report corrupt approaches to the ITIA, between 2017 and 2019.ALSO READ - Integrity Agency to be responsible for anti-doping programme from 2022The 27-year-old, who had a career high ATP singles ranking of 567, was suspended provisionally in April last year. The ban runs to April 23, 2025. Several other lowly-ranked Argentine players have been banned for match-fixing in recent years.Franco Feitt was banned for life last April after admitting nine breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program rules. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :