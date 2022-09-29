Tennis

Britain’s Norrie into Korea Open quarterfinals

Ambitious Cameron Norrie powered his way to a dominant 6-2 6-2 victory over Kaichi Uchida on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Korea Open.

AFP
29 September, 2022 11:22 IST
The 27-year-old Briton has won two titles this year, making it into the top 10 for the first time in his career and reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon.

He wasted no time taking down Japan's Uchida, breaking two of his serves in each set for a quick victory in one hour and three minutes.

Norrie, the second seed at the Korea Open, will face either Korean number one, Kwon Soon-woo, or Jenson Brooksby of the United States in the quarterfinals.

Norrie won his first ATP title last year at the Los Cabos Open, beating American Brandon Nakashima in the final.

He has said he plans to use the Korea and Japan Open to push his way into the top eight on the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin, to qualify for a spot at the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in November.

Norrie's push to Turin got a boost on Thursday when Taylor Fritz, who was the third seed in Seoul, withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

