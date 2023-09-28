MagazineBuy Print

Djokovic says future looks bright after emergence of Alcaraz

Djokovic’s hopes of winning all four Grand Slam titles in the calendar year were dashed at Wimbledon, where he was beaten in five sets by the 20-year-old Alcaraz

Published : Sep 28, 2023 11:55 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz with Serbia’s Novak Djokovic after winning the 2023 Wimbledon final.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz with Serbia’s Novak Djokovic after winning the 2023 Wimbledon final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
infoIcon

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz with Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the 2023 Wimbledon final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Novak Djokovic has won three out of the four Grand Slams in 2023 and has no plans of slowing down at 36, but the world number one believes the future of tennis is in good hands with young gun Carlos Alcaraz leading the way.

Djokovic’s hopes of winning all four Grand Slam titles in the calendar year were dashed at Wimbledon, where he was beaten in five sets by the 20-year-old Alcaraz with the result being hailed as the changing of the guard in men’s tennis.

But the Serbian bounced back to beat Alcaraz in a thrilling final at Cincinnati before going on to claim a record-equalling 24th major at the U.S. Open earlier this month.

RELATED | Alcaraz says ‘beautiful battle’ with Djokovic drives him on

“I think tennis, definitely the future is looking good with Carlos leading that field,” Djokovic told Sky Sports during the All Star Match in the build-up to golf’s 44th Ryder Cup.

“We’ve had some thrilling encounters... This year with the final at Wimbledon and also Roland Garros and Cincinnati - that was one of the best three-set matches I’ve ever played.

“It’s great for our sport there are more rivalries happening but rivalries with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal particularly and also with Andy Murray are right up there for me.”

Djokovic and Alcaraz have split their four meetings on tour and the veteran hoped they would continue having matches.

“Hopefully I’ll play him as many times as I played the other guys and that will mean I’ll be playing for years to come. But I doubt that, let’s see how it goes,” Djokovic added.

“I’ve had a fantastic year. Grand Slams are the ones that count the most for me at this point of my career, they’re the ones where I want to play my best tennis.

“This year, (winning) three out of four Slams and another final, I couldn’t ask for more.” 

