Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Australian Open final: Statistics, milestone alert, records to be broken

Before Serbia’s Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men’s singles final of the Australian Open 2023 on Sunday, here is a collection of interesting records that you need to know:-

1 - Apart from the title, World No. 1 ranking will also be on the line for the second Grand Slam in a row. At the 2022 US Open, Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud to win his maiden Grand Slam while also becoming the World No.1. Like Alcaraz and Ruud, Tsitsipas is also looking to win his first Major by becoming the first player to beat Djokovic in an Australian Open final.

2 - Djokovic and Tsitsipas will play each other in a Grand Slam final for the second time. Previous occasion was the 2021 French Open final in which Djokovic came back from two sets down to win 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

3 - Djokovic is fighting for his 10th Australian Open title which will make him only the third player in history to have clinched a single Major 10 or more times. Rafael Nadal has won the French Open 14 times while Margaret Court is an 11-time Australian Open champion.

4 - Djokovic is the 4th-oldest man in the Open Era to reach the Australian Open final at the age of 35 years 252 days.

5 - Djokovic will surpass Guillermo Vilas to become 5th player in the Open Era with the most ATP-level matches played (1249); only Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl and Rafael Nadal have played more.

6 - Tsitsipas is looking to become the sixth different player to beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam final. Out of the 32 Grand Slam finals Djokovic has played, he has lost only 11 - Federer (1), Nadal (5), Murray (2), Wawrinka (2) and Medvedev (1).

9 - Out of 12 matches Djokovic has played against Tsitsipas, he has won the last nine. Tsitsipas’ last win against Djokovic came in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Shanghai Masters when the Greek won 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

10 - Djokovic is also bidding to win his 10th Grand Slam title since turning 30 and extend his record for most Grand Slam men’s singles titles won after the age of 30 in the Open Era.

12 - Djokovic is playing his 12th Grand Slam final since turning 30, an Open Era record in men’s tennis. Nadal is second with 10 and third placed is jointly held by Federer and Ken Rosewall (8).

22 - Djokovic is bidding to win his 22nd Grand Slam title and equal Nadal’s most Grand Slam men’s singles titles.

28 - Djokovic is looking to extend the longest men’s singles main draw winning streak at the Australian Open in the Open Era to 28 matches.

41 - Djokovic is looking to extend his winning streak in Australia to 41 matches. The last time he lost in Australia was to South Korea’s Hyeon Chung [6-7 (4), 5-7, 6-7 (3)] in the Round of 16 of the 2018 Australian Open.

93 - Djokovic is bidding to win his 93rd Tour-level title and claim sole ownership of 4th place on the Open Era list for most Tour-level titles won, ahead of Nadal. Only Jimmy Connors (109 Tour-level titles), Federer (103) and Ivan Lendl (94) have won more Tour-level titles in the Open Era than Djokovic.

Stats compiled by Nihit Sachdeva