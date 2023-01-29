Djokovic vs Tsitsipas LIVE Updates, Australian Open final: Novak gets early break, leads 4-1 in first set

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the men’s singles final of the 2023 Australian Open between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC 4 STEFANOS TSITSIPAS 2

FIRST SET (* denotes server)

Djokovic 4-2 Tsitsipas* - An important service game for Tsitsipas. Tsitsipas sets up the point with a wide serve and follows it up with a forehand down the line but Djokovic gets to it and hits a crosscourt backhand pass. Brilliant crosscourt forehand return from Djokovic on wide serve and Tsitsipas nets the forehand - 15-30. A T ace from Tsitsipas - 30-all. A rare forehand error from the Serbian and Tsitsipas has a game point. Ace wide into the ad court to close the game.

Djokovic* 4-1 Tsitsipas - Tsitsipas tries to up the pace but ends up netting a forehand return - 30-0. Crosscourt backhand return from Tsitsipas goes well wide. Three game points. Djokovic misses the baseline by a whisker as he goes for a backhand winner down the line - 40-15. Deep return from Tsitsipas on wide serve from Djokovic and the Serbian, out of position, hits a forehand wide - 40-30. Tsitsipas goes for a drop shot early into the rally, Djokovic reads it well in time to rush to the net and hit a simple crosscourt forehand winner. Djokovic consolidates the break.

Djokovic 3-1 Tsitsipas* - First proper rally (25 shots) of the match and it is Tsitsipas who comes out on top with a forehand volley winner - 15-all. Another longish rally and this time, Tsitsipas overcooks the forehand down the line - 15-30. Wide service winner into the ad court - 30-all. Second serve allows Djokovic to get into the rally and draw an error on the crosscourt forehand from Tsitsipas. Break point. Double fault. Djokovic breaks!

Djokovic* 2-1 Tsitsipas - T serve from Djokovic and Tsitsipas’ forehand return lands just wide - 30-0. Wide serve into the deuce court and Tsitsipas hits the crosscourt forehand return wide - 40-0. Backhand winner down the line - Love hold for the Serbian.

Djokovic 1-1 Tsitsipas* - Tsitsipas serving now. An 11-shot rally and Djokovic wins the opening point to go 15-0 up as Tsitsipas nets the forehand down the line. Tsitsipas shanks a forehand and he is down 0-30. Ace wide into the deuce court and the 24-year-old Greek wins his first point of the final on his serve. One-handed backhand down the line from Tsitsipas goes long and at 15-40, he faces two break points. Big kick serve down the middle and Djokovic is unable to send the ball back with his backhand return. Djokovic overhits a crosscourt forehand return during the rally and it is deuce. Djokovic nets a crosscourt backhand return and Tsitsipas has a game point. Ace wide into the ad court to hold serve.

Djokovic* 1-0 Tsitsipas - Warm up is done. Finals time! Djokovic to serve first. Second serve, wide into the deuce court, and Tsitsipas hits the forehand return down the line wide. Ace wide into the deuce court to go 40-0 up. Djokovic mishits an inside-out backhand - 15-40. Crosscourt forehand winner from Djokovic to close the game.

2:07PM - Here we go. Tsitsipas and Djokovic make their way through the ‘Walk of Champions’ to the Rod Laver Arena.

2PM - This is what they are fighting for!

1:45PM - Just 15 minutes to go before the two finalists step on the battlefield.

1:40PM - With Djokovic (35 years 252 days) and Tsitsipas (24 years 170 days) contesting the final this year, this match represents the largest age gap between players in an Australian Open men’s singles final in the Open Era.

1:35PM - Tsitsipas is looking to become the sixth different player to beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam final. Out of the 32 Grand Slam finals Djokovic has played, he has lost only 11 - Federer (1), Nadal (5), Murray (2), Wawrinka (2) and Medvedev (1).

1:30PM - Djokovic is bidding to win his 93rd Tour-level title and claim sole ownership of 4th place on the Open Era list for most Tour-level titles won, ahead of Nadal. Only Jimmy Connors (109 Tour-level titles), Federer (103) and Ivan Lendl (94) have won more Tour-level titles in the Open Era than Djokovic.

1:25PM - Djokovic is fighting for his 10th Australian Open title which will make him only the third player in history to have clinched a single Major 10 or more times. Rafael Nadal has won the French Open 14 times while Margaret Court is an 11-time Australian Open champion.

1:20PM - How Tsitsipas has reached the final this year:-

⦿ Semifinal: Beat Karen Khachanov (RUS) 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3

1:15PM - How Djokovic has reached the final this year:-

⦿ Semifinal: Beat Tommy Paul (USA) 7-5, 6-1, 6-2

1:10PM - Previous meetings:

2022 ATP Finals (Round Robin Stage): Djokovic won 6-4, 7-6 (4)

2022 Paris Masters (Semifinals): Djokovic won 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (4)

2022 Astana (Final): Djokovic win 6-3, 6-4

2022 Rome Masters (Final): Djokovic won 6-0, 7-6 (5)

2021 French Open (Final): Djokovic won 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

2021 Rome Masters (Quarterfinal): Djokovic won 4-6, 7-5, 7-5

2020 French Open (Semifinal): Djokovic won 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1

2020 Dubai Masters (Final): Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4

2019 Paris Masters (Quarterfinal): Djokovic won 6-1, 6-2

2019 Shanghai Masters (Quarterfinal): Tsitsipas won 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

2019 Madrid Masters (Final): Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4

2018 Canada Masters (Round of 16): Tsitsipas won 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3

1:05PM - HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Player: 12 | Djokovic: 10 | Tsitsipas: 2

1PM - It all comes down to one match. Djokovic vs Tsitsipas. The former is chasing a plethora of records that will further enhance his status as a living legend. The latter is looking for his maiden Grand Slam title by passing one of the toughest tests in tennis. If it wasn’t enough, the World No.1 ranking is also up for grabs. Live action from 2PM IST. Stay tuned for all the build-up!

PREVIEW (via Reuters)

Novak Djokovic will look to rise above the drama that has engulfed him at Melbourne Park and claim a record-extending 10th Australian Open title on Sunday in a generational clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

A year after being deported from Australia on the eve of the Grand Slam for lacking COVID-19 vaccination, Djokovic has battled a hamstring strain, heckling spectators and a media storm over his father mixing with fans toting banned Russian flags at the tennis.

In handling everything within his control, though, Djokovic has been supreme.

The Serb’s dominant semifinal victory over American Tommy Paul on Friday stretched his winning streak at the event to a record 27 in the professional era, eclipsing Andre Agassi’s 26-match run between 2000 to 2004.

Never beaten at Melbourne Park after reaching the semis, fourth seed Djokovic is rated an unbackable favourite to triumph again under the floodlights at Rod Laver Arena.

Despite that, the decider presents possibly the best matchup fans could have hoped for following the early exit of injured champion Rafa Nadal.

It offers a rematch of the dramatic 2021 French Open final, in which Djokovic came back from two sets down to snatch the title and leave Greek Tsitsipas heartbroken.

Not that the match was fresh in Djokovic’s memory.

“I think he (Tsitsipas) has never played a (Grand Slam) finals, am I wrong?” Djokovic asked incredulous reporters this week.

The stakes are sky-high for both players.

At 35, Djokovic needs one major title to draw level with 36-year-old Nadal’s 22 in the all-time Grand Slam race. Meanwhile third seed Tsitsipas is desperate to become the first Greek to win a Grand Slam crown, having put the nation on the tennis map.

Whoever wins will take the world number one ranking from Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who missed the tournament through injury.

At 24, Tsitsipas may feel his time has come. He buried his semifinal hoodoo at Melbourne Park against Russian bruiser Karen Khachanov in four sets on Friday after falling three times previously at the hurdle.

“These are the moments I’ve been working hard for,” said Tsitsipas.

“To be able to play in finals that have a bigger meaning than just the final.”

The atmosphere promises to be electric, and possibly volatile as tension builds.

Melbourne’s strong Greek community, the most populous outside Greece itself, will be in full voice at Rod Laver Arena.

They will rival the army of Serbian supporters who have gorged on Djokovic’s success since his first title at Melbourne Park as a 20-year-old in 2008.

Neutral fans, meanwhile, could well rally behind Tsitsipas in the hope of seeing a genuine contest.

With a huge serve, thumping groundstrokes and comfort on all areas of the court, Tsitsipas has the weapons to trouble anyone on tour. Whether he has the endurance and mental fortitude to dislodge iron man Djokovic remains to be seen.

For all the huff and puff of the younger generation, only Daniil Medvedev has managed to beat the Serb in a completed match at a hardcourt Grand Slam since a shock fourth round loss to Chung Hyeon in the 2018 Australian Open.

Not even Nadal or retired great Roger Federer have ever bested Djokovic in a final at Melbourne Park, and the Serb is hell-bent on extending that incredible record.

“Of course, I have professional goals and ambitions. Those are Grand Slams and being number one in the world,” said Djokovic.

“So I do want to make more history of this sport, no doubt.”