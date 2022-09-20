Tennis

Karolina Pliskova advances at Pan Pacific Open

Former world No. 1 Pliskova, who was the champion in Tokyo four years ago, had little trouble against the inconsistent Shinikova in the first round.

AP
20 September, 2022 13:16 IST
20 September, 2022 13:16 IST
Karolina Pliskova beat Isabella Shinikova in the first round of Pan Pacific Open on Tuesday.

Karolina Pliskova beat Isabella Shinikova in the first round of Pan Pacific Open on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former world No. 1 Pliskova, who was the champion in Tokyo four years ago, had little trouble against the inconsistent Shinikova in the first round.

Seventh-seeded Karolina Pliskova cruised past Isabella Shinikova 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of the Pan Pacific Open on Tuesday.

Former world No. 1 Pliskova, who was the champion in Tokyo four years ago, had little trouble against the inconsistent Shinikova. The Czech player said she was back on form after injuring herself at the start of the year.

“I missed the beginning of the season because I broke my arm, so I had a slower start to the season, but I feel like in the summer in America I was playing really good matches,” Pliskova said. “I reached the quarterfinals in the U.S. Open and played some really good matches, so I think I’m in good shape and let’s see how far I can go this week.”

Also Read
Chennai Open, outside courts: From former Wimbledon champion losing cool to Bouchard’s injury

In other early matches played under a closed roof as the tail end of Typhoon Nanmadol passed through Tokyo, Mexican qualifier Fernanda Contreras Gomez beat 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 7-6 (7), 6-4, and China’s Zhang Shuai beat Japanese wild-card entry Mai Hontama 6-0, 6-3.

Kenin has seen her ranking plummet to 315 from a career-high of 4. The American has failed to win her first match in 10 of the 12 tournaments she has played in 2022 after coming off a year plagued by injuries.

Zhang, who won in Lyon earlier this year and reached the last 16 at the U.S. Open, will face second-seeded Caroline Garcia in the second round.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us