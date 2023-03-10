Tennis

Patrick McEnroe chosen new Tennis Hall of Fame president

Patrick, younger brother of John McEnroe, won the 1989 French Open men’s doubles title and was a singles semifinalist at the 1991 Australian Open.

FILE PHOTO: Former player and current TV analyst Patrick McEnroe will be the new president of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. | Photo Credit: AP

Former player and current TV analyst Patrick McEnroe will be the new president of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and USTA Foundation chief executive Dan Faber was chosen as the Hall’s new CEO.

The Hall announced the appointments on Thursday and said McEnroe and Faber will begin their roles on May 1.

Todd Martin resigned as CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in October after nearly a decade in the post.

McEnroe, younger brother of John McEnroe, won the 1989 French Open men’s doubles title and was a singles semifinalist at the 1991 Australian Open. He was the U.S. Davis Cup captain from 2000-10, winning the title in 2007, and the head of player development for the U.S. Tennis Association from 2008-14.

Faber increased the USTA Foundation’s revenues by $14 million in a decade there.

Former world No. 1 and 2017 inductee Kim Clijsters was named the Hall’s honorary president, an ambassadorial role, in August.

