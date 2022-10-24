WTA, ATP Rankings: Pegula new World No. 3, Zhizhen Zhang enters top 100 to make history for China in men’s tennis

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA and ATP Rankings released on October 24, 2022.

WTA

American Jessica Pegula reached a new career-high ranking of three after winning the WTA1000 event in Guadalajara, the biggest title she has ever clinched.

Greek Maria Sakkari, who lost to Pegula in the final, moved up one place to fifth.

Pegula’s compatriot Gauff, who reached the quarterfinals in Mexico, also reached a new career-high ranking of four. Same was the case for Russians Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova, who are new World No. 8 and 9 respectively after both climbed up three spots.

Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia moved up four places to sixth despite losing in the Round of 16 in Mexico as other top 10 players such as Anett Kontaveit, Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka and Simona Halep dropped points from last year.

Also, Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula were joined by Gauff, Sakkari, Garcia, Sabalenka and Kasatkina to complete the lineup for the WTA FInals which will be held in Fort Worth between October 31 and November 6.

For India, Karman Thandi became country’s top-ranked singles player as she made a significant jump of 91 places to 217th after winning the W60 title in Saguenay, Canada.

INDIANS Doubles Sania Mirza - 24 (climbed one spot) Ankita Raina - 128 (climbed six spots) Prarthana Thombare - 183 Rutuja Bhosale - 221 (climbed eight places) Singles Karman Kaur Thandi - 217 (moved up 91 spots) Ankita Raina - 297 (dropped 13 spots) Rutuja Bhosale - 411 (moved down nine spots) Riya Bhatia - 490 (dropped five places)

ATP

Danish teenager Holger Rune climbed two spots and reached a new career-high ranking of 25 after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the ATP250 event in Stockholm. Rune is just the second teenager on the ATP Tour to win multiple titles with the other being World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime clinched his second title in two weeks after beating American Sebastian Korda in the European Open final to move up one spot to ninth and keep his hopes for a spot in the ATP Finals alive.

For Korda, it was second loss in the finals in two weeks. However, he continued to rise in the rankings as he moved up three spots to 33rd.

The third title-winner of the week, Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, too reached a new career-high ranking of 23rd after beating compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the final in Naples to climb one spot. Berrettini moved up two places to 14th.

Zhizhen Zhang became the first-ever Chinese man to enter ATP top 100. Zhang, despite his loss to American Mackenzie McDonald in the quarterfinals in Naples, climbed up 12 spots to become World No. 97.

INDIANS Doubles Rohan Bopanna - 20 Ramkumar Ramanathan - 70 (slipped one spot) Saketh Myneni - 84 Yuki Bhambri - 95 (moved up two spots) N. Sriram Balaji - 120 (gained one spot) Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 124 (gained two spots) Divij Sharan - 141 (dropped three places) Arjun Kadhe - 142 (slipped five places) Purav Raja - 154 (slipped one place) Singles Ramkumar Ramanathan - 267 (dropped one place) Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 349 (slipped six spots) Mukund Sasikumar - 359 (climbed one places)