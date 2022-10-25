Karman Thandi wins $60k ITF event in Canada, becomes top-ranked Indian in singles

Unseeded Karman Kaur Thandi beat Katherine Sebov of Canada 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Saguenay, Canada on Sunday.

The second singles title of the season for Karman was also the biggest title won by an Indian woman on the professional circuit since 2010 when Sania Mirza won the $75,000 tournament in Dubai.

The biggest singles title by an Indian woman is the $140,000 event that Sania won in Hyderabad in 2005.

The 24-year-old Karman, who has been guided by coach Aditya Sachdeva, for about 10 years, and recently at the RoundGlass Academy in Chandigarh, has risen to be No.1 in the country with a rank of 217 in the latest WTA rankings list. She had a career-best rank of 196 in 2018 when she won her first singles title on ITF circuit in Hong Kong.

Karman jumped 91 places from 308, to go past Ankita Raina, the second-best Indian on the list at 297.

“We have focused on her holistic development, mental, physical, tactical and technical, to get her going. Working a lot to help her know the strengths and limitations on court. Thanks to RoundGlass, we have been able to get her to travel with physio Dr. Deeksha Gautam wherever possible, and now have coach Christopher Marquis for the tournaments in Canada”, said coach Aditya, who had also been instrumental in helping Yuki Bhambri break into the top 100 of men’s singles in tennis.