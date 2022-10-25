Tennis

Karman Thandi wins $60k ITF event in Canada, becomes top-ranked Indian in singles

The 24-year-old Karman has risen to 217 in the latest WTA Rankings after the title-winning run at the ITF event in Saguenay, Canada.

Kamesh Srinivasan
25 October, 2022 17:41 IST
25 October, 2022 17:41 IST
FILE PHOTO: Karman Kaur Thandi won the $60k ITF event in Saguenay, Canada on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Karman Kaur Thandi won the $60k ITF event in Saguenay, Canada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R RAVINDRAN/The Hindu

The 24-year-old Karman has risen to 217 in the latest WTA Rankings after the title-winning run at the ITF event in Saguenay, Canada.

Unseeded Karman Kaur Thandi beat Katherine Sebov of Canada 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Saguenay, Canada on Sunday.

The second singles title of the season for Karman was also the biggest title won by an Indian woman on the professional circuit since 2010 when Sania Mirza won the $75,000 tournament in Dubai.

Also Read
Coach Aditya on Karman Thandi’s performance at Chennai Open: She belongs there

The biggest singles title by an Indian woman is the $140,000 event that Sania won in Hyderabad in 2005.

The 24-year-old Karman, who has been guided by coach Aditya Sachdeva, for about 10 years, and recently at the RoundGlass Academy in Chandigarh, has risen to be No.1 in the country with a rank of 217 in the latest WTA rankings list. She had a career-best rank of 196 in 2018 when she won her first singles title on ITF circuit in Hong Kong.

Karman jumped 91 places from 308, to go past Ankita Raina, the second-best Indian on the list at 297.

“We have focused on her holistic development, mental, physical, tactical and technical, to get her going. Working a lot to help her know the strengths and limitations on court. Thanks to RoundGlass, we have been able to get her to travel with physio Dr. Deeksha Gautam wherever possible, and now have coach Christopher Marquis for the tournaments in Canada”, said coach Aditya, who had also been instrumental in helping Yuki Bhambri break into the top 100 of men’s singles in tennis.

RESULT
$60,000 ITF women, Saguenay, Canada
Singles (final): Karman Kaur Thandi bt Katherine Sebov (Can) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us