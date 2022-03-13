Prajnesh loses to Verdasco in Monterrey Challenger final

Prajnesh Gunneswaran put up a valiant effort before losing to top-seeded Fernando Verdasco of Spain in three sets in the final of the ATP Challenger tournament in Monterrey, Mexico on Saturday.

Verdasco, former world number seven (currently 150), came back from a set down to beat Prajnesh 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) in a match that lasted two hours 12 minutes and ended his six-year wait for a title. Verdasco's last title came at the ATP250 event in Bucharest in 2016.

However, for Prajnesh, world number 278, wait for first singles title since 2018 Bengaluru Challenger continues.