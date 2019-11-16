Pune Challenger: James Duckworth beats Ramkumar, moves into final

With top-seeded Prajnesh Gunneswaran not in the singles fray, second seed James Duckworth staked a claim for the KPIT MSLTA Pune Challenger Series title on Saturday in impressive fashion.

In the semifinals, Duckworth sent out the sole Indian, Ramkumar Ramanathan, at the MSLTA School of Tennis court in the Balewadi Sports Complex here. The sixth seeded Ramkumar lost 7-6 (8), 6-2.

Ramkumar, however, clinched a doubles final berth, partnering Purav Raja. In the final, it will play another Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Arjun Kadhe.

Competing for the first time at the faster hardcourts in Pune, Duckworth adjusted to the court and climatic conditions and was rewarded with a title clash against Jay Clark, who is seeded fifth. The well-travelled Aussie had put out Sasi Kumar Mukund in a tough quarterfinal and countered the weapons in Ramkumar’s armoury. “I watched his matches before and knew about the big serve and volley,” quipped the second seed.

Starting off on the wrong foot, Duckworth dropped serve at the start, broke back in the sixth (3-3) and came into his own in the tie-breaker. Duckworth’s volleying stood out; he repeatedly passed his opponent and his touch play was effective.

Ramkumar stepped up the momentum in phases during the first set, celebrating aces and passing shots, but was not able to repeat the ruthless serve-and-volleying which doused Sumit Nagal’s fightback in the quarterfinals. Great Britain’s Jay Clark has a fight on his hands in the singles final.