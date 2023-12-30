MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brisbane International: Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament

The 37-year-old Spaniard has been out of the game for almost 12 months following hip surgery after the 2023 Australian Open in January.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 07:31 IST , Brisbane - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Rafael Nadal plays a shot as he practices on court ahead of the 2024 Brisbane International.
Rafael Nadal plays a shot as he practices on court ahead of the 2024 Brisbane International. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rafael Nadal plays a shot as he practices on court ahead of the 2024 Brisbane International. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rafael Nadal was handed a dream start to his comeback tournament after drawing a qualifier Saturday in the opening round of the Brisbane International.

The 37-year-old Spaniard has been out of the game for almost 12 months following hip surgery after the 2023 Australian Open in January.

It was feared that Nadal, the winner of 22 Grand Slam singles titles, would never play professionally again.

However, he has fought his way back and was granted a wildcard to the season-opening Brisbane International in preparation for the first Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park in January.

Whether he takes to the court on Sunday or Monday is still to be determined, with the order of play not yet released.

Also read | When will four Grand Slams be played in 2024: Dates and venues

Britain’s Andy Murray drew second-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in an intriguing first-round clash.

Murray is a two-time winner of the Brisbane International, and beat Dimitrov in the final in 2013.

In the women’s draw, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will be pitted against Germany’s world number 84 Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round as she makes her highly anticipated return.

The Japanese star, who gave birth to daughter Shai in July and has previously struggled with her mental health, has not played since September 2022.

If she sees off Korpatsch, she will face three-time Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

Related stories

Related Topics

Brisbane International /

Rafael Nadal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brisbane International: Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament
    AFP
  2. India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI, Head-to-Head Record: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W playing XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 Stats: Krishna joins Diamantakos in Golden Boot race after goal for Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Brisbane International: Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament
    AFP
  2. United Cup 2024: Britain and Spain earn victories 
    AP
  3. Naomi Osaka gears up for return hoping to inspire daughter Shai
    Reuters
  4. Spain off to winning start at United Cup as new season begins
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic taking it ‘season by season’ as he prepares for Australian summer
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brisbane International: Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament
    AFP
  2. India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI, Head-to-Head Record: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W playing XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 Stats: Krishna joins Diamantakos in Golden Boot race after goal for Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment