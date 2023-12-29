MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Naomi Osaka gears up for return hoping to inspire daughter Shai

Osaka begins her final preparations for the Jan. 14-28 Australian Open - which she won in 2019 and 2021 - by competing in the Brisbane International event, where she has reached the semi-finals twice.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 20:01 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action.
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Naomi Osaka said motherhood had given her a new outlook and the former world number one hoped to inspire her daughter Shai when she returned to the WTA tour at the Brisbane International that begins on Sunday.

The four-times Grand Slam champion last competed in a WTA tournament at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in late September 2022 and gave birth to her daughter in July this year, before announcing her highly-anticipated comeback four months later.

ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

“Being a mum has changed my life a lot. I think it changed my perspective on a lot of things,” Osaka said on Friday during a visit to Brisbane’s Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary.

“Giving birth was one of the most painful things I’ve ever gone through. It’s definitely made me feel like physically I can handle a lot.

“I want to show Shai that she’s capable of everything, so that’s one of my main purposes and main reasons why I want to be back out here.”

Osaka begins her final preparations for the Jan. 14-28 Australian Open - which she won in 2019 and 2021 - by competing in a tournament where she has reached the semi-finals twice.

The Japanese player tempered expectations about her title prospects in Brisbane.

“I’ve given myself the biggest chance to do well, but at the same time, I haven’t had any match play,” Osaka said.

“I’m just embracing the fact that it’s my first tournament in a very long time. I’m just trying to have fun and do well at the same time.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Naomi Osaka /

WTA /

Australian Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: PP 0-0 HS, Sachin’s Pirates faces Vinay’s Steelers; UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls up next
    Team Sportstar
  2. Naomi Osaka gears up for return hoping to inspire daughter Shai
    Reuters
  3. Ange Postecoglou admits “nothing magical” will happen in the January transfer window to help injury-hit Tottenham
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Liverpool leads but Man City sniffs chance as Arsenal drops ball in title race
    Reuters
  5. Real Madrid extends Ancelotti’s contract until 2026 after Brazil’s interest in hiring him as coach
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Naomi Osaka gears up for return hoping to inspire daughter Shai
    Reuters
  2. Spain off to winning start at United Cup as new season begins
    Reuters
  3. Djokovic taking it ‘season by season’ as he prepares for Australian summer
    Reuters
  4. Nadal plays down title expectations ahead of Brisbane comeback
    Reuters
  5. Australian Open increases prize money by 13 per cent for a total pool of $58.4 million
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: PP 0-0 HS, Sachin’s Pirates faces Vinay’s Steelers; UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls up next
    Team Sportstar
  2. Naomi Osaka gears up for return hoping to inspire daughter Shai
    Reuters
  3. Ange Postecoglou admits “nothing magical” will happen in the January transfer window to help injury-hit Tottenham
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Liverpool leads but Man City sniffs chance as Arsenal drops ball in title race
    Reuters
  5. Real Madrid extends Ancelotti’s contract until 2026 after Brazil’s interest in hiring him as coach
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment