Indian sports news wrap, December 29

ITF women’s tournament: Ekaterina Makarova beats Saki Imamura
Top seed Ekaterina Makarova saved a match point in the tenth game of the second set to beat Saki Imamura of Japan 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ganesh Naik Sports Complex on Friday.
In the semifinals, Makarova will play Diana Marcinkevica. The other semifinal will be between Misaki Matsuda and Moyuka Uchijima.
Makarova did it once again in doubles, as she in partnership with Kamilla Bartone, survived two match points at 7-9 to beat Hiromi Abe and Saki Imamura 11-9 in the super tie-break of the semifinals.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
ITF women’s tournament: Tanisha Kashyap loses pre-quarterfinals
Tanisha Kashyap was beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Kateryna Lazarenko of Ukraine in the pre-quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Monastir, Tunisia.
The results:
$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia
Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Kateryna Lazarenko (Ukr) bt Tanisha Kashyap 6-1, 6-1.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
