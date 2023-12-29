MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, December 29

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on December 29.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 19:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ekaterina Makarova in action.
Ekaterina Makarova in action. | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQUI
infoIcon

Ekaterina Makarova in action. | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQUI

TENNIS

ITF women’s tournament: Ekaterina Makarova beats Saki Imamura

Top seed Ekaterina Makarova saved a match point in the tenth game of the second set to beat Saki Imamura of Japan 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ganesh Naik Sports Complex on Friday.

In the semifinals, Makarova will play Diana Marcinkevica. The other semifinal will be between Misaki Matsuda and Moyuka Uchijima.

Makarova did it once again in doubles, as she in partnership with Kamilla Bartone, survived two match points at 7-9 to beat Hiromi Abe and Saki Imamura 11-9 in the super tie-break of the semifinals.

The results:
Singles (quarterfinals): Ekaterina Makarova bt Saki Imamura 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1; Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) bt Daria Kudashova 6-1, 7-5; Misaki Matsuda bt Ekaterina Yasshina 6-3, 6-3; Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) bt Naho Sato (Jpn) 6-1, 6-1. Doubles (semifinals): Kamilla Bartone (Lat) & Ekaterina Makarova bt Hiromi Abe & Saki Imamura (Jpn) 4-6, 6-4, [11-9]; Funa Kozaki & Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) bt Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) & Sapfo Sakellaridi (Gre) 7-6(6), 7-6(1).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF women’s tournament: Tanisha Kashyap loses pre-quarterfinals

Tanisha Kashyap was beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Kateryna Lazarenko of Ukraine in the pre-quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Monastir, Tunisia.

The results:

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Kateryna Lazarenko (Ukr) bt Tanisha Kashyap 6-1, 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

