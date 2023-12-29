MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spain off to winning start at United Cup as new season begins

Davidovich Fokina and mixed doubles partner Sara Sorribes Tormo beat the pair of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Marcelo Melo 6-4 7-5 in the decider.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 14:26 IST , PERTH - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of team Spain plays a forehand in the Men’s singles match against Thiago Seyboth Wild of Team Brazil.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of team Spain plays a forehand in the Men’s singles match against Thiago Seyboth Wild of Team Brazil. | Photo Credit: WILL RUSSELL/Getty Images
infoIcon

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of team Spain plays a forehand in the Men’s singles match against Thiago Seyboth Wild of Team Brazil. | Photo Credit: WILL RUSSELL/Getty Images

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina guided Spain to a 2-1 victory over Brazil on the opening day of the United Cup mixed team event on Friday as the new tennis season began following a short break ahead of next month’s Australian Open.

Davidovich Fokina and mixed doubles partner Sara Sorribes Tormo beat the pair of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Marcelo Melo 6-4 7-5 in the decider of the Group A tie at the $10 million event that features 18 countries and will also have ties in Sydney.

ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

World number ones Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are among the big names who will be in action in the coming days as they warm up for the opening Grand Slam of the new year, which will take place from Jan. 14-28 in Melbourne.

United Cup debutant Davidovich Fokina earlier put Spain up 1-0 by defeating Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-4 6-0 in the first match of the 2024 season, dominating his opponent from the baseline and not facing a break point throughout the contest.

RELATED | Karolina Muchova to skip Australian Open over wrist injury

But Brazil hit back through world number 11 Haddad Maia, who downed Sorribes Tormo 7-6(1) 6-2 in a rematch of their marathon French Open fourth-round clash earlier this year to set up the mixed doubles decider.

Hosts Australia meet Britain in the day’s late clash.

Related Topics

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina /

Beatriz Haddad Maia /

United Cup /

Australian Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain off to winning start at United Cup as new season begins
    Reuters
  2. Nihal Sarin questions FIDE anti-doping test, adding fuel to controversy at World Rapid and Blitz Championship
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC points table 2023-25 updated: Pakistan slips to fourth after 0-2 series loss vs Australia; India sixth due to points penalty
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Cummins takes 10 to lead Australia to Pakistan series triumph
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic taking it ‘season by season’ as he prepares for Australian summer
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Spain off to winning start at United Cup as new season begins
    Reuters
  2. Djokovic taking it ‘season by season’ as he prepares for Australian summer
    Reuters
  3. Nadal plays down title expectations ahead of Brisbane comeback
    Reuters
  4. Australian Open increases prize money by 13 per cent for a total pool of $58.4 million
    AP
  5. Karolina Muchova to skip Australian Open over wrist injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain off to winning start at United Cup as new season begins
    Reuters
  2. Nihal Sarin questions FIDE anti-doping test, adding fuel to controversy at World Rapid and Blitz Championship
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC points table 2023-25 updated: Pakistan slips to fourth after 0-2 series loss vs Australia; India sixth due to points penalty
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Cummins takes 10 to lead Australia to Pakistan series triumph
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic taking it ‘season by season’ as he prepares for Australian summer
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment