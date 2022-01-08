Nadal storms into ATP Melbourne final ahead of Australian Open 2022

Rafael Nadal stepped up his Australian Open preparations with a breezy 6-4, 7-5 win over Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori to enter the Melbourne Summer Set ATP 250 tournament final on Saturday.

The match marked Nadal's second competitive singles game since August 5 as he had curtailed his 2021 season with a left foot injury. On Thursday, Nadal cruised past Ricardas Berankis in the round of 16 on return before getting a walkover from his quarterfinal contest.

Nadal had returned to the court in December in an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi where he lost his comeback contest to Britain's Andy Murray.

The 35-year-old, who tested positive for COVID-19 after the event, was also competing in doubles at Melbourne with Jaume Munar before withdrawing from the round of 16 contest on Thursday.

Nadal will now take on USA's world no. 112 Maxime Cressy in the final at the Rod Laver Arena.

The Spaniard is vying for the perfect start with the title before setting sights on his second Australian Open since 2009 in a bid to eclipse Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with 21 Grand Slam titles.

More to follow...