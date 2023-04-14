Tennis

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Barcelona Open

Nadal has been nursing a left hip injury and has been out of action since the Australian Open in January.

Team Sportstar
14 April, 2023
Rafael Nadal opted out of the Barcelona Open.

Rafael Nadal opted out of the Barcelona Open.

Rafael Nadal announced on Friday that he will not take part in the upcoming Barcelona Open.

“Barcelona is a special tournament for me, because it is my adopted club and because playing at home is always a unique sensation. I am still not ready and, therefore, I continue my preparation process for the return to competition,” Nadal wrote on Instagram.

Nadal, nursing a left hip injury, has been out of action since the Australian Open in January. This has seen the 22-time Grand Slam Champion drop out of the ATP Top 10.

Questions over the Spaniards fitness have raised concerns that he might not be fit to play the French Open, a title he’s lifted 14 times in his career.

An ATP 500 event, the Barcelona Open begins from April 18. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 edition. Nadal has won the Barcelona Open a record 12 times, with his first title coming in 2005 and the last one in 2021.

