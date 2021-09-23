Tennis Tennis Ramkumar beats Moraing to advance to the quarters of the Biel Challenger The German could not provide a challenge to Ramkumar as he cruised through the first set 6-2. Proceedings did not change much in the second set as the Indian player finished the match 6-2, 6-3. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 23 September, 2021 21:32 IST FILE PHOTO: Ramkumar Ramanathan of India in action. - The Hindu Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 23 September, 2021 21:32 IST Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Mats Moraing of Germany in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals of the €44.820 Challenger tennis tournament in Switzerland on Thursday.The German could not provide a challenge to Ramkumar as the Indian cruised through the first set 6-2. The proceedings did not change much in the second set as the Indian player finished the match with an emphatic victory of 6-2, 6-3. READ: Top-seeded Karatsev loses opening match at Astana OpenHe will face Britain's Liam Broady in the quarters. In the ITF women’s event in Tunisia, Zeel Desai won two tough matches to make the quarterfinals.The results:€44,820 Challenger, Biel, Switzerland Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Mats Moraing (Ger) 6-2, 6-3.$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Edorado Lavagno (Ita) bt Rishab Agarwal 6-2, 7-5; Francesco Passaro (Ita) bt Atharva Sharma 6-2, 6-0.$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Zeel Desai bt Anouk Koevermans (Ned) 5-7, 6-1, 6-1; First round: Zeel Desai bt Weronika Baszak (Pol) 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3; Marie Villet (Fra) bt Sravya Shivani 6-3, 6-2.Doubles (quarterfinals): Honoka Kobayashi (Jpn) & Jennifer Luikham w.o. Beatrice Ricci (Ita) & Clara Vlasselaer (Bel). Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :