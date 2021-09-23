Ramkumar beats Moraing to advance to the quarters of the Biel Challenger

Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Mats Moraing of Germany in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals of the €44.820 Challenger tennis tournament in Switzerland on Thursday.

The German could not provide a challenge to Ramkumar as the Indian cruised through the first set 6-2. The proceedings did not change much in the second set as the Indian player finished the match with an emphatic victory of 6-2, 6-3.

He will face Britain's Liam Broady in the quarters.

In the ITF women’s event in Tunisia, Zeel Desai won two tough matches to make the quarterfinals.