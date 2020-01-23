ATP Challenger: Ramkumar Ramanathan moves into quarterfinals

Ramkumar Ramanathan knocked out second seed and former top-50 player Go Soeda 7-5, 7-5 in the pre-quarterfinals of the USD 54,160 Challenger tennis tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday.

The 185th-ranked Ramkumar beat the Japanese for the second time in as many meetings in the professional circuit. In the quarterfinals, he will take on Robin Haase of the Netherlands.

Sasikumar Mukund, who had beaten third seed Paolo Lorenzi of Italy in the second round, was beaten 7-5, 6-4 by Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan. For his third round entry, Mukund collected seven ATP points and USD 860.

In the doubles quarterfinals, Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan were beaten 7-6 (4), 6-3 by second seeds Gonzalo Escobar an Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela.

Results (USD 54,160 Challenger, Bangkok, Thailand) Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Dmitry Popko (Kaz) bt Sasikumar Mukund 7-5, 6-4; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Go Soeda (Jpn) 7-5, 7-5.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Gonzalo Escobar (Ecu) & Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (Mex) bt Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 7-6 (4), 6-3.