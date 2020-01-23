Tennis Tennis ATP Challenger: Ramkumar Ramanathan moves into quarterfinals India’s Ramkumar knocks out second seed Go Soeda; Sasikumar Mukund bows out. Team Sportstar New Delhi 23 January, 2020 21:07 IST Ramkumar now has two wins out of two against Go Soeda in the professional circuit. - R. Ragu (File) Team Sportstar New Delhi 23 January, 2020 21:07 IST Ramkumar Ramanathan knocked out second seed and former top-50 player Go Soeda 7-5, 7-5 in the pre-quarterfinals of the USD 54,160 Challenger tennis tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday.The 185th-ranked Ramkumar beat the Japanese for the second time in as many meetings in the professional circuit. In the quarterfinals, he will take on Robin Haase of the Netherlands.Also Read | Top field for Bengaluru ATP Challenger eventSasikumar Mukund, who had beaten third seed Paolo Lorenzi of Italy in the second round, was beaten 7-5, 6-4 by Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan. For his third round entry, Mukund collected seven ATP points and USD 860.In the doubles quarterfinals, Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan were beaten 7-6 (4), 6-3 by second seeds Gonzalo Escobar an Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela.Results (USD 54,160 Challenger, Bangkok, Thailand)Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Dmitry Popko (Kaz) bt Sasikumar Mukund 7-5, 6-4; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Go Soeda (Jpn) 7-5, 7-5.Doubles (quarterfinals): Gonzalo Escobar (Ecu) & Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (Mex) bt Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 7-6 (4), 6-3.Results (USD 15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt)Doubles (quarterfinals): Sergi Perez Contri & Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo (Esp) bt Nathan Seateun (Fra) & S. D. Prajwal Dev 6-3, 3-6, [10-6]. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.