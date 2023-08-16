MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Reilly Opelka, Zhang Shuai withdraw from U.S. Open

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the withdrawals on Tuesday and said that Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina and Caroline Dolehide of the U.S. will move into the vacated spots in the singles fields.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 09:14 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

AP
Reilly Opelka in action during the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington.
Reilly Opelka in action during the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Reilly Opelka in action during the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington. | Photo Credit: AP

Reilly Opelka of the United States and Zhang Shuai of China have pulled out of the U.S. Open.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the withdrawals on Tuesday and said that Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina and Caroline Dolehide of the U.S. will move into the vacated spots in the singles fields.

Opelka will miss the U.S. Open for the second year in a row. His best showing at any Grand Slam tournament was a run to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows in 2021.

Zverev advances at Cincinnati, Wozniacki crashes out

He hasn’t played on tour since August 2022 in Washington because of injuries, including to his hip.

Opelka turns 26 on August 28, the first day of main-draw action at the U.S. Open.

Zhang is a two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist in singles and a two-time major champion in doubles. Her best result in singles at the U.S. Open was getting to the fourth round last year.

Other players who have withdrawn from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament include Nick Kyrgios and Pablo Carreno Busta.

Related stories

Related Topics

Reilly Opelka /

Zhang Shuai /

U.S. Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Reilly Opelka, Zhang Shuai withdraw from U.S. Open
    AP
  2. Zverev advances at Cincinnati, Wozniacki crashes out
    AFP
  3. Wozniacki shifts focus to U.S. Open after early Cincinnati exit
    Reuters
  4. VIDEO: Kevin De Bruyne ruled out with long-term injury, says Man City manager Guardiola
    Team Sportstar
  5. Inter’s Germany midfielder Gosens joins Union Berlin
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Reilly Opelka, Zhang Shuai withdraw from U.S. Open
    AP
  2. Zverev advances at Cincinnati, Wozniacki crashes out
    AFP
  3. Wozniacki shifts focus to U.S. Open after early Cincinnati exit
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports news wrap, August 15
    Team Sportstar
  5. Carlos Alcaraz vs Jordan Thompson, Cincinnati Open 2023: Second round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Reilly Opelka, Zhang Shuai withdraw from U.S. Open
    AP
  2. Zverev advances at Cincinnati, Wozniacki crashes out
    AFP
  3. Wozniacki shifts focus to U.S. Open after early Cincinnati exit
    Reuters
  4. VIDEO: Kevin De Bruyne ruled out with long-term injury, says Man City manager Guardiola
    Team Sportstar
  5. Inter’s Germany midfielder Gosens joins Union Berlin
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment