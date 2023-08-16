Reilly Opelka, Zhang Shuai withdraw from U.S. Open

Reilly Opelka of the United States and Zhang Shuai of China have pulled out of the U.S. Open.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced the withdrawals on Tuesday and said that Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina and Caroline Dolehide of the U.S. will move into the vacated spots in the singles fields.
Opelka will miss the U.S. Open for the second year in a row. His best showing at any Grand Slam tournament was a run to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows in 2021.
He hasn’t played on tour since August 2022 in Washington because of injuries, including to his hip.
Opelka turns 26 on August 28, the first day of main-draw action at the U.S. Open.
Zhang is a two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist in singles and a two-time major champion in doubles. Her best result in singles at the U.S. Open was getting to the fourth round last year.
Other players who have withdrawn from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament include Nick Kyrgios and Pablo Carreno Busta.
