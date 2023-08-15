Carlos Alcaraz vs Jordan Thompson, Cincinnati Open 2023: Second round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz takes on Australian qualifier Jordan Thompson in the second round of the Cincinnati Open, an ATP 1000 Masters event, on Tuesday.

The clash is scheduled to be the last match on the Center Court on the third day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch? The Cincinnati Open second-round clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jordan Thompson will be live streamed in India on SonyLiv from 6AM IST on August 16.

Top seed Alcaraz comes into the tournament after a shock loss to Tommy Paul in the Canadian Open quarterfinals last week. “I think I did well some things, but probably everything can be better. I always say you can be better in everything even if you’ve played your best matches in your career. But right now, I have to improve a lot of things, getting more confidence in my game,” said the 20-year-old Spaniard, who won the 2022 US Open.

Alcaraz was awarded a bye in the opening round in Cincinnati.

On the other hand, the 29-year-old Thompson had to go through qualifiers to make it to the main draw. The Australian, ranked 55th, defeated local wildcard John Isner 7-6(5) 7-6(2) in his first-round fixture on Monday.

Thompson is looking to reach the round of 16 of a Masters event for the first time since 2020 Paris Masters.

Head-to-head record

Alcaraz and Thompson will be facing each other for the first time. The Spaniard has a 4-0 main draw win-loss record against Australians.