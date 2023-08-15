MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jordan Thompson, Cincinnati Open 2023: Second round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz takes on qualifier Jordan Thompson in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 17:09 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Jordan Thompson (right) in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday.
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Jordan Thompson (right) in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Jordan Thompson (right) in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz takes on Australian qualifier Jordan Thompson in the second round of the Cincinnati Open, an ATP 1000 Masters event, on Tuesday.

The clash is scheduled to be the last match on the Center Court on the third day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The Cincinnati Open second-round clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jordan Thompson will be live streamed in India on SonyLiv from 6AM IST on August 16.

Top seed Alcaraz comes into the tournament after a shock loss to Tommy Paul in the Canadian Open quarterfinals last week. “I think I did well some things, but probably everything can be better. I always say you can be better in everything even if you’ve played your best matches in your career. But right now, I have to improve a lot of things, getting more confidence in my game,” said the 20-year-old Spaniard, who won the 2022 US Open.

Alcaraz was awarded a bye in the opening round in Cincinnati.

On the other hand, the 29-year-old Thompson had to go through qualifiers to make it to the main draw. The Australian, ranked 55th, defeated local wildcard John Isner 7-6(5) 7-6(2) in his first-round fixture on Monday.

Thompson is looking to reach the round of 16 of a Masters event for the first time since 2020 Paris Masters.

Head-to-head record

Alcaraz and Thompson will be facing each other for the first time. The Spaniard has a 4-0 main draw win-loss record against Australians.

Related stories

Related Topics

ATP /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Cincinnati Open /

Jordan Thompson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Carlos Alcaraz vs Jordan Thompson, Cincinnati Open 2023: Second round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s discus throw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Russians might opt out of Olympics: Ukrainian Sports Minister
    AFP
  4. Sunil Gavaskar: All for a good night’s sleep
    Sunil Gavaskar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Former athlete Paralluelo gives Spain X factor
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Carlos Alcaraz vs Jordan Thompson, Cincinnati Open 2023: Second round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Venus Williams playing at a ‘better level’ after an injury-hit start to season
    Reuters
  3. Andy Murray pulls out of Cincinnati Open due to abdominal strain
    Reuters
  4. Auger-Aliassime snaps losing streak with win over Berrettini in Cincinnati
    Reuters
  5. Swiatek calls for end to late-night scheduling
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Carlos Alcaraz vs Jordan Thompson, Cincinnati Open 2023: Second round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s discus throw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Russians might opt out of Olympics: Ukrainian Sports Minister
    AFP
  4. Sunil Gavaskar: All for a good night’s sleep
    Sunil Gavaskar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Former athlete Paralluelo gives Spain X factor
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment