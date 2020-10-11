Well done, Rafa - Federer lauds Nadal's record-breaking feat

Roger Federer was all praise for Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard equalled his record of 20 Grand Slam titles with a 13th French Open victory on Sunday.

Federer called it a "greatest achievement" after Nadal thrashed Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 at the Roland Garros final.

“I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and a champion,” tweeted Federer, who missed the Paris tournament to recover from a knee surgery.

“As my greatest rival over many years, I believe we have pushed each other to become better players. Therefore it is a true honour for me to congratulate him on his 20th Grand Slam victory.

“It is especially amazing that he has won Roland Garros an incredible 13 times which is one of the greatest achievements in sport.

“I hope the 20 is just another step on the continuing journey for both of us. Well done, Rafa. You deserve it.”