Rohan Bopanna moves into quarterfinals in Marseille

Rohan Bopanna and doubles partner Denis Shapovalov of Canada beat Simone Bolelli and Jannik Sinner of Italy 6-7 (6), 6-3, 10-6 in the first round of the EUR 769,670 ATP tennis tournament in Marseille, France.

There was success for Sania Mirza on her return to the circuit after the calf injury that saw her retire in the first round of doubles at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Sania and Caroline Garcia of France, her doubles partner, beat Alla Kkudryavtseva and Katarina Srebotnik 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 in the first round of the USD 2,908,770 WTA tennis tournament in Dubai.

Also Read | Mary Pierce: Wasn't surprised when Sania developed into a top player

Meanwhile, Sasi Kumar Mukund continued with his good work and Lucas Miedler of Austria 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the ATP Challenger in Germany.

The results (EUR 769,670 ATP, Marseille, France) Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Denis Shapovalov (Can) & Rohan Bopanna bt Simone Bolelli & Jannik Sinner (Ita) 6-7 (6), 6-3, [10-6].

USD 2,908,770 WTA, Dubai, UAE Doubles (first round): Caroline Garcia (Fra) & Sania Mirza bt Alla Kudryavtseva (Rus) & Katarina Srebotnik (Slo) 6-4, 4-6, [10-8].

USD 54,160 Challenger, Cuernavaca, Mexico Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Harry Bourchier (Aus) & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Guilherme Clezar (Bra) & Manuel Sanchez (Mex) 5-7, 6-4, [10-0].

EUR 46,600 Challenger, Koblenz, Germany Singles (second roound): Sasi Kumar Mukund bt Lucas Miedler (Aut) 7-6 (1), 6-4.

USD 25,000 ITF men, Aktobe, Kazakhstan Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Denis Yevseyev (Kaz) & Arjun Kadhe bt Sagadal Ayap (Kaz) & Timur Kiyamov (Rus) 6-2, 6-3.

USD 15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Manish Sureshkumar bt Louis Tessa (Fra) 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Riccardo Maiga (Ssui) & Dan Alexandru Tomescu (Rou) bt Nitin Gunduboina & Pruthvi Nemakal 6-4, 6-3.