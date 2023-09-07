Rohan Bopanna Live Score, US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair faces Herbert-Mahut in semifinals

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the US Open 2023 men’s doubles semifinal between the Indo-Australia pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden and the all-French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Updated : Sep 07, 2023 20:54 IST

Rohan Bopanna (left) and Matthew Ebden (right) take on Frenchmen Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the US Open semifinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the US Open 2023 men’s doubles semifinal between the Indo-Australia pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden and the all-French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds on the Louis Armstrong Stadium.