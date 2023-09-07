Rohan Bopanna Live Score, US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair faces Herbert-Mahut in semifinals

- September 07, 2023 20:54How Bopanna-Ebden reached the semis
Quarterfinal: 7-6(10), 6-1 against Nathaniel Lammons (USA) and Jackson Withrow (USA)
Round of 16: 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(6) against Julian Cash (GBR) and Henry Patten (GBR)
Round of 32: 6-3, 6-3 against Andrey Golubev (KAZ) and Roman Safiullin
Round of 64: 6-4, 6-2 against Christopher O’Connell (AUS) and Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)
- September 07, 2023 20:48Bopanna one step away from history
At 43 years 6 months, Rohan Bopanna is just one win away from becoming the oldest men’s doubles finalist at a Grand Slam. The record is currently held by Canada’s Daniel Nestor who reached the 2016 Australian Open final at the age of 43 years 2 months.
- September 07, 2023 20:37Where to watch?
The US Open men’s doubles semifinal between Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden and Pierre-Hugues Herbert-Nicolas Mahut will begin at 9:30PM IST. It will be telecast live on Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.
