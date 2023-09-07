MagazineBuy Print

Rohan Bopanna Live Score, US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair faces Herbert-Mahut in semifinals

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the US Open 2023 men’s doubles semifinal between the Indo-Australia pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden and the all-French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Updated : Sep 07, 2023 20:54 IST

Team Sportstar
Rohan Bopanna (left) and Matthew Ebden (right) take on Frenchmen Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the US Open semifinals.
Rohan Bopanna (left) and Matthew Ebden (right) take on Frenchmen Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the US Open semifinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Rohan Bopanna (left) and Matthew Ebden (right) take on Frenchmen Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the US Open semifinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the US Open 2023 men’s doubles semifinal between the Indo-Australia pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden and the all-French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds on the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

  • September 07, 2023 20:54
    How Bopanna-Ebden reached the semis

    Quarterfinal: 7-6(10), 6-1 against Nathaniel Lammons (USA) and Jackson Withrow (USA)

    Round of 16: 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(6) against Julian Cash (GBR) and Henry Patten (GBR)

    Round of 32: 6-3, 6-3 against Andrey Golubev (KAZ) and Roman Safiullin

    Round of 64: 6-4, 6-2 against Christopher O’Connell (AUS) and Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

  • September 07, 2023 20:48
    Bopanna one step away from history

    At 43 years 6 months, Rohan Bopanna is just one win away from becoming the oldest men’s doubles finalist at a Grand Slam. The record is currently held by Canada’s Daniel Nestor who reached the 2016 Australian Open final at the age of 43 years 2 months.

  • September 07, 2023 20:37
    Where to watch?

    The US Open men’s doubles semifinal between Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden and Pierre-Hugues Herbert-Nicolas Mahut will begin at 9:30PM IST. It will be telecast live on Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

