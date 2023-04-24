Bopanna on 2023 Asian Games: Happy to partner singles specialists like Ramkumar or Nagal

It has been a fruitfully hectic season for Rohan Bopanna, as he finds a new dimension to professional tennis, consistently competing in the big league.

With two titles so far in the season, one as the oldest player to win the Masters series title, the 13th-ranked Bopanna has a lot to look forward to in the season ahead.

The Davis Cup World Group play-off tie against Denmark may not have been memorable from the doubles perspective as Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri were unable to get into a fight against Holger Rune and Johannes Ingildsen. Yet, Bopanna does not shirk away from national duty on the pretext of focusing on his rewarding professional career.

Even as he deals with the challenges of clay court tennis in Europe, in partnership with Matthew Ebden of Australia, Bopanna looks ahead, quite thoughtful in keeping the interest of the Indian team at heart.

“The hard court season is going to be hectic. After the US Open, we have the Davis Cup, the Asian Games and the Shanghai Masters”, observed Bopanna.

Bopanna is pleased that India would be hosting the World group-2 tie against Morocco in September. “Hope we get to host the Davis Cup in Bengaluru, or perhaps, in Coorg”, said Bopanna.

The Davis Cup may not be that challenging, but the Asian Games could be lively.

“I wonder how the selectors are going to choose the Asian Games team, as we can have only six men”, observed Bopanna.

“It may not be advisable to break the successful doubles teams of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, or Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan. They are doing well as a team, and I would rather let them play as a team. We have to strike a balance and give chance for the singles players also. I will be happy to play doubles with one of the singles specialists like Ramkumar Ramanathan or Sumit Nagal. With two Indian seeded teams, we can try to make the final from two different halves of the draw, and enhance the chances of two medals”, said Bopanna.

For the moment, it is Madrid Masters followed by Rome Masters before the French Open for Bopanna.