Tennis

Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest player ever to win ATP Masters 1000 title

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden defeated top seeded Wesley Koohlof and Neal Skupskito to win Indian Wells title on Saturday.

Reuters
19 March, 2023 09:05 IST
19 March, 2023 09:05 IST
Rohan Bopanna, of India, left, and teammate Matthew Ebden, of Australia, hold up the winner’s trophy after they defeated Wesley Koolhof, of the Netherlands, and Neal Skupski, of Britain, in the men’s doubles final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament.

Rohan Bopanna, of India, left, and teammate Matthew Ebden, of Australia, hold up the winner’s trophy after they defeated Wesley Koolhof, of the Netherlands, and Neal Skupski, of Britain, in the men’s doubles final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: AP

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden defeated top seeded Wesley Koohlof and Neal Skupskito to win Indian Wells title on Saturday.

Coffee connoisseur Rohan Bopanna credited the special Indian blends he consumes on Tour for his success after the 43-year-old became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion by winning the men’s doubles title on Saturday.

Bopanna and his playing partner Matthew Ebden of Australia beat the top-ranked pair of Dutchman Wesley Koolhof and Briton Neal Skupski 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 to claim their second title together and first of the season.

“Truly special. It’s called Tennis Paradise for a reason. I’ve been coming here over the years and seeing all these guys win and I’m really happy that Matt and I were able to do this and get this title here,” Bopanna said.

Also Read
Alcaraz and Medvedev set up Indian Wells final showdown

“There have been some tough matches, close matches and today we played against one of the best teams out there, so I’m really happy we got the title.”

Former doubles world number three Bopanna, whose family owns a coffee plantation in Coorg district in the south Indian state of Karnataka, said the drink was the secret of his success.

“It’s the Indian coffee that I keep having when travelling. That’s the secret. The biggest thing is to make sure you recover well after matches and that’s really helped me,” Bopanna said.

Bopanna beat the record held by former partner Daniel Nestor and said taking care of his body had paid off.

“That’s the most important part, especially when you’re getting older. Some days I tell Matt I maybe just practised 20 minutes, but I’d rather rest the body and be ready for our matches,” Bopanna said.

Also Read
Indian Wells: Rybakina says she reached highest level in rout of Swiatek

“That’s really been the key. I spoke to Danny and told him ‘sorry, I’m going to beat your record’. Being in the final I was already the oldest and winning the final that stays with me. Really happy with that.”

Indian doubles great Mahesh Bhupathi hailed former playing partner Bopanna’s longevity and ability to peak late in his career.

“Bring it home Bofors,” Bhupathi tweeted, alluding to the nickname Bopanna has earned because of his booming serve.

“Bofors gone where no Indian man has gone before ... The distance in the desert! Keep climbing.”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us