The Sports School joins Bopanna to offer tennis scholarship

The Sports School, in association with Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy, will offer a full scholarship to 60 promising junior tennis players.

The junior players, in U-12, U-13 and U-16 age-groups, will be provided with boarding, lodging, school education and other facilities free of cost.

“We are looking at AITA-ranked players — 20 players in each of the three age-groups. This is a unique scholarship programme which aims to balance education and sports,” Bopanna said via a web conference on Tuesday.

Selected children will be enrolled in The Sports School here — a residential educational facility with a focus on high-performance sports training. The school boasts of seven all-weather floodlit courts, gymnasium, and access to physiotherapy and nutrition services.

Balachandran Manikkath will serve as the head coach of the tennis programme.

U.V. Sankar, The Sports School Director, stated, "The academics will be tailor-made for the student, in such a way that he/she can focus on excelling in sports."

After an initial online screening of applicants, the shortlisted children will be invited to the academy for further selection rounds.