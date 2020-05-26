Tennis Tennis The Sports School joins Bopanna to offer tennis scholarship In association with Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy, The Sports School will offer scholarship to 60 junior tennis players in the U-12, U-13 and U-16 age-groups. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 26 May, 2020 18:57 IST Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 26 May, 2020 18:57 IST The Sports School, in association with Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy, will offer a full scholarship to 60 promising junior tennis players.The junior players, in U-12, U-13 and U-16 age-groups, will be provided with boarding, lodging, school education and other facilities free of cost.“We are looking at AITA-ranked players — 20 players in each of the three age-groups. This is a unique scholarship programme which aims to balance education and sports,” Bopanna said via a web conference on Tuesday.Selected children will be enrolled in The Sports School here — a residential educational facility with a focus on high-performance sports training. The school boasts of seven all-weather floodlit courts, gymnasium, and access to physiotherapy and nutrition services.Balachandran Manikkath will serve as the head coach of the tennis programme.U.V. Sankar, The Sports School Director, stated, "The academics will be tailor-made for the student, in such a way that he/she can focus on excelling in sports."After an initial online screening of applicants, the shortlisted children will be invited to the academy for further selection rounds.For scholarship application details, contact info@thesportsschool.comor visit www.thesportsschool.com. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos