Rohit Rajpal to remain India Davis Cup captain

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 23 December, 2022 18:24 IST
FILE PHOTO: Rohit Rajpal will remain India Davis Cup captain for the 2023 World Group play-off tie against Denmark. | Photo Credit: R. V. MOORTHY / The Hindu

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has retained Rohit Rajpal as the captain of the Davis Cup team for the World Group play-off tie against Denmark to be played on indoor hard court at the Royal Stage, Hillerod in Denmark, on February 3 and 4.

The 51-year-old, who is the AITA Treasurer, has recently been elected as a member of the Executive Council of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

India holds a 2-1 win-loss record against Denmark. In the last tie, India beat Denmark 4-0 at the Delhi Gymkhana Club on grass in March this year.

India had won 3-2 in 1984, and the only loss was in 1927.

The 19-year-old Holger Rune, ranked No.11 in the world, could be the major stumbling block for India, while the other leading players are August Holmgren and Mikael Torpegaard, ranked 480 and 666 respectively.

