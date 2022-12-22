Tennis innovator Mukesh Chetan leads way for special courts that favour players

It is a special hard court that is easy on the body. It can be used both indoors and outdoors, for a variety of games like badminton, basketball, squash, tennis and volleyball.

The man who has accomplished the innovation which the world has been trying for a long time, Mukesh Chetan is confident that the idea would revolutionise the sporting world in the time to come.

An engineer by profession, an internationally qualified tennis coach, an entrepreneur who has laid synthetic hard courts and European clay courts in the country, the 70-year-old Mukesh points out that the special surface, that he has engineered after considerable research over time, would offer the best shock absorption as compared to asphalt, cement and wood.

“We had a half court made of this surface to check its efficiency for many months. The players are very happy, and do not get any pain of ankle or knee, which they generally get when playing on the synthetic surface for long period”, said Mukesh, who is based in Bengaluru.

Suggesting that it would cut cost dramatically, as compared to wood and synthetic surfaces, Mukesh, with a 20 year patent certificate from the government, says that the material can also be used for walking tracks, dance floor, roller skating , yoga, aerobic and gym floors.

“I remember one year when the Australian Open tried extra rubber cushion for the tennis courts. Owing to high court temperature during play, the melting surface resulted in many players getting stuck and twisting their ankles”, recalled Mukesh.

The idea of half court for one surface fascinated him after he had watched Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal having a duel on a court that had grass one side and clay on the other, way back in 2007.

“We now have a basketball cum tennis court with our brand, Easy Court, and the players are quite happy playing on it. The bounce and pace or normal like any other surface”, he said.

Not planning to get back to laying courts around the country at this stage of his career, Mukesh said that he would interact with government and other sports agencies in an attempt to spread the good surface across the country for everyone’s benefit.

“It is a healthy surface and cost effective. We are waiting for international patent. This surface can have a big and positive impact on world sports, especially in a game like tennis where the career of players are getting reduced owing to frequent injuries on the harsh surface”, he said.

Even if the educational institutions take up this surface for their sports infrastructure, the young talent can have a healthy growth.