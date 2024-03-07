MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Russians, Belarusians to participate at Paris 2024 Olympics as neutrals, ITF confirms

Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to enter the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris as neutrals, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed on Wednesday.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 11:15 IST , Mexico City - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to enter the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris as neutrals.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to enter the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris as neutrals. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to enter the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris as neutrals. | Photo Credit: AP

Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to enter the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris as neutrals, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed on Wednesday.

The ITF said players from Russia and Belarus would be allowed to enter in an ‘individual and neutral capacity’ to participate in singles and doubles competitions.

Athletes need to meet the selection and eligibility requirements as well as comply with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regulations.

“The ITF decision aligns with the majority of International Federations (IFs) regarding individual competition and athletes participating in the Paris 2024 Games this summer,” said the tennis world governing body in a statement.

An ITF spokesperson later told Reuters in an email that the decision applied to both singles and doubles.

READ | Medals by Russian, Belarusian athletes will not be recorded for Paralympic Games

“We wanted to ensure all tennis players are treated fairly and consistently, regardless of what discipline they compete in,” the spokesperson said.

“The existing international tennis policy in place since March 2022 allows Russian and Belarusian athletes to enter Singles and Doubles as individual neutral athletes.

“Doubles pairs are allocated their place based on their individual performance on the tours (measured by ranking), and not that of their nation.”

Russians and Belarusians were banned from competing internationally following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, for which Belarus has been used as a staging ground.

In March last year, however, the IOC issued a set of recommendations for international sports federations to allow competitors from these countries to return.

The neutral athletes will compete without flags, emblems or anthems. Athletes who actively support the war in Ukraine are not eligible, nor are those contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military.

Tennis players already compete on the ATP/WTA tours as neutrals.

Related Topics

Russia /

Belarus /

ITF /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

ATP /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score updates, 5th Test Day 1: England 99/1; Crawley completes his fifty after Duckett falls
    Team Sportstar
  2. Russians, Belarusians to participate at Paris 2024 Olympics as neutrals, ITF confirms
    Reuters
  3. Hamilton: Important for F1 to show its values
    Reuters
  4. Non-stop Swiatek charging towards Paris Olympics
    AFP
  5. Any F1 team would want Max Verstappen, says George Russell
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Russians, Belarusians to participate at Paris 2024 Olympics as neutrals, ITF confirms
    Reuters
  2. Non-stop Swiatek charging towards Paris Olympics
    AFP
  3. Osaka says Indian Wells feels like a homecoming
    Reuters
  4. Indian Wells: Kerber advances, Badosa withdraws
    Reuters
  5. Alcaraz says ankle injury is better ahead of Indian Wells title defence
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score updates, 5th Test Day 1: England 99/1; Crawley completes his fifty after Duckett falls
    Team Sportstar
  2. Russians, Belarusians to participate at Paris 2024 Olympics as neutrals, ITF confirms
    Reuters
  3. Hamilton: Important for F1 to show its values
    Reuters
  4. Non-stop Swiatek charging towards Paris Olympics
    AFP
  5. Any F1 team would want Max Verstappen, says George Russell
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment