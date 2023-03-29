Tennis

Rybakina glides into Miami semi-finals

Elena Rybakina moved into the semi-final of the Miami Open with a confident 6-3, 6-0 win over Italy’s Martina Trevisan at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday to extend her winning streak to 12 matches.

AFP
29 March, 2023 02:06 IST
29 March, 2023 02:06 IST
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan waits for a hit by Martina Trevisan of Italy during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan waits for a hit by Martina Trevisan of Italy during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Elena Rybakina moved into the semi-final of the Miami Open with a confident 6-3, 6-0 win over Italy’s Martina Trevisan at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday to extend her winning streak to 12 matches.

Elena Rybakina moved into the semi-final of the Miami Open with a confident 6-3, 6-0 win over Italy’s Martina Trevisan at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday to extend her winning streak to 12 matches.

Rybakina, who competes for Kazakhstan, remains in strong contention for the “Sunshine Double” of Indian Wells and Miami WTA titles after she beat Aryna Sabalenka in California earlier this month.

Sabalenka is the biggest obstacle to Rybakina triumphing again, with the Belarusian in impressive form in South Florida.

Also Read
Fritz and Sinner book quarterfinal spots in Miami

Sabalenka powered past Barbora Krejcíkova in straight sets in her fourth-round match on Monday and faces Romanian Sorana Cirstea in the last eight on Wednesday.

Rybakina took charge of her match with Trevisan when the Italian double-faulted to hand her opponent a break and a 3-1 advantage in the first set.

Although Trevisan broke back to get back on serve at 4-3, Rybakina took full control and won the remaining eight games to wrap up the win in 69 minutes.

In her semifinal, Rybakina will face the winner of Tuesday’s match between American Jessica Pegula and Russian Anastasia Potapova.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us