Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Boulter 3rd round preview, Head-to-Head record, when and where to watch

The third seed and defending champion Elena Rybakina will be up against Katie Boulter in the third-round match of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Saturday.

It’ll be the third match scheduled to be played at the Centre Court on day six of Wimbledon 2023 on Saturday.

When and where to watch? The third-round clash between Elena Rybakina and Katie Boulter will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network , and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match is scheduled to start at 9:15 PM IST.

The world number three had a good match practise coming into this game as she got challenged in her matches in the previous rounds. In the first round, Rybakina lost a set to Shelby Rogers before winning the next two sets while Alize Cornet, in the second round, stretched her to a tiebreaker where the Kazakh eventually won 6-2, 7(7)-6(2).

The 89 ranked Boulter also has a similar journey so far where she beat Daria Saville 7(7)-6(4), 6-2 in the first round and then played a three-setter against Viktoriya Tomova in the second round.

Head-to-head record

This will be the first time that Rybakina and Boulter will be playing against each other.

Boulter has played at The Championships four times and hasn’t gone beyond the third round, which was last year. Rybakina, on the other hand, has played in Wimbledon two times and has won it once in the 2022 season.