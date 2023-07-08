MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Boulter 3rd round preview, Head-to-Head record, when and where to watch

Defending champion Elena Rybakina takes on Katie Boulter in the third round of Wimbledon 2023 to be played on the Centre Court.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 11:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Third seed Elena Rybakina (left) and Katie Boulter (right) to square off in the third round of the Wimbledon 2023.
Third seed Elena Rybakina (left) and Katie Boulter (right) to square off in the third round of the Wimbledon 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Third seed Elena Rybakina (left) and Katie Boulter (right) to square off in the third round of the Wimbledon 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The third seed and defending champion Elena Rybakina will be up against Katie Boulter in the third-round match of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Saturday.

It’ll be the third match scheduled to be played at the Centre Court on day six of Wimbledon 2023 on Saturday.

When and where to watch?
The third-round clash between Elena Rybakina and Katie Boulter will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network , and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match is scheduled to start at 9:15 PM IST.

The world number three had a good match practise coming into this game as she got challenged in her matches in the previous rounds. In the first round, Rybakina lost a set to Shelby Rogers before winning the next two sets while Alize Cornet, in the second round, stretched her to a tiebreaker where the Kazakh eventually won 6-2, 7(7)-6(2).

The 89 ranked Boulter also has a similar journey so far where she beat Daria Saville 7(7)-6(4), 6-2 in the first round and then played a three-setter against Viktoriya Tomova in the second round.

Head-to-head record

This will be the first time that Rybakina and Boulter will be playing against each other.

Boulter has played at The Championships four times and hasn’t gone beyond the third round, which was last year. Rybakina, on the other hand, has played in Wimbledon two times and has won it once in the 2022 season.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Elena Rybakina /

Katie Boulter /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Boulter 3rd round preview, Head-to-Head record, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: ‘I don’t know if I’ll be back,’ says Murray
    AFP
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 4 Live Score: Jurel falls as Central 48/2, needs 342 more; South Zone 68/2 as rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bopanna-Ebden make winning start at Wimbledon
    PTI
  5. Asian Games 2022: Swimming federation announces 36-member Indian squad for aquatics disciplines
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Boulter 3rd round preview, Head-to-Head record, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: ‘I don’t know if I’ll be back,’ says Murray
    AFP
  3. Bopanna-Ebden make winning start at Wimbledon
    PTI
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur vs Andreescu 3rd round preview, Head-to-Head record, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur says meeting Beckham inspired her to play well
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Boulter 3rd round preview, Head-to-Head record, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: ‘I don’t know if I’ll be back,’ says Murray
    AFP
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 4 Live Score: Jurel falls as Central 48/2, needs 342 more; South Zone 68/2 as rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bopanna-Ebden make winning start at Wimbledon
    PTI
  5. Asian Games 2022: Swimming federation announces 36-member Indian squad for aquatics disciplines
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment