Sania Mirza moves into semifinals in Adelaide

On Thursday, Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok entered the women's doubles semifinals of Adelaide International 1, a WTA 500 tourney.

06 January, 2022

India's Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok entered the women's doubles semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 WTA event after beating USA's Shelby Rogers and Great Britain's Heather Watson in a hard-fought contest in Adelaide on Thursday.

Sania and Nadiia got the better of their rivals 6-0, 1-6, 10-5 in a quarterfinal tie that lasted 55 minutes. The Indian-Ukranian duo will now face Australia combination of Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in the semifinals.

Sania and Nadiia had earlier knocked out second seeds Gabriella Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos 1-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the first round.

The Adelaide event is a tune up tournament for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne.