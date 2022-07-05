Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic reach mixed doubles semifinal at Wimbledon

Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic reached mixed doubles semifinal at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The sixth-seeded pair defeated the fourth-seeded Canadian-Australian duo of Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the quarterfinal match that lasted one hour 41 minutes.

This is Sania's best mixed doubles performance at the All England Club. She had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

The win also takes the Indian one step closer to a Career Slam in mixed doubles. Sania, along with Mahesh Bhupathi, won the mixed doubles titles at 2009 Australian Open and 2012 French Open before going all the way at the 2014 US Open with Bruno Soares of Brazil.

In the last four fixture, the Indo-Croatian pair will face either seventh seeds Robert Farah of Columbia and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia or second seeds Neal Skupski of Great Britain and Desirae Krawcyzk of the US.

Sania, who has already announced her retirement at the end of this season, and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka had earlier lost in the opening round of women's doubles event.

In a video footage uploaded on the official Twitter handle of Championships, Sania said she is going to miss Wimbledon but it's time to move on.

"There are things in life which take priority over playing tennis matches and I am at that stage now," she said.