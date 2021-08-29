Sania Mirza and Christina McHale lose final in Cleveland

Top-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan beat Sania Mirza of India and Christina McHale of the United States 7-5, 6-3 in the final of the 'Tennis in the Land' tournament on Saturday.

Aoyama and Shibahara won for the fifth time this year and eighth overall.

"American crowds have such a big voice, I thank you for that," said Aoyama, who has 17 career doubles title. “And thank you Ena for playing with me."

Mirza and McHale had notched comprehensive wins without dropping a set in their previous three matches leading into the final.