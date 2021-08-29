Tennis Tennis Sania Mirza and Christina McHale lose final in Cleveland Sania Mirza and Christina McHale went down in the final of the WTA 250 tournament on Saturday. AP CLEVELAND, US 29 August, 2021 10:33 IST Sania Mirza and Christina McHale during the final of the Cleveland Championships. - AFP AP CLEVELAND, US 29 August, 2021 10:33 IST Top-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan beat Sania Mirza of India and Christina McHale of the United States 7-5, 6-3 in the final of the 'Tennis in the Land' tournament on Saturday.Aoyama and Shibahara won for the fifth time this year and eighth overall."American crowds have such a big voice, I thank you for that," said Aoyama, who has 17 career doubles title. “And thank you Ena for playing with me."Mirza and McHale had notched comprehensive wins without dropping a set in their previous three matches leading into the final. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :