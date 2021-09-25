Sania Mirza-Shuai Zhang pair enters Ostrava Open final

Sania Mirza and Shuai Zhang pair beat Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya 6-2, 7-5 in the doubles semifinals of the $565,530 WTA tennis tournament in Czech Republic.

The 34-year-old Sania now has a chance to win her first title of the 2021 season. She had a runners-up finish at the WTA 250 Cleveland event in the USA last month with Chirstina Mchale.

The results



$565,530 WTA, Ostrava, Czech Republic

Doubles (semifinals): Shuai Zhang (Chn) & Sania Mirza bt Eri Hozumi & Makoto Ninomiya (Jpn) 6-2, 7-5.



$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Doubles (semifinals): Yasmine Mansouri (Fra) & Himari Sato (Jpn) bt Honoka Kobayashi (Jpn) & Jennifer Luikham 6-0, 6-3.