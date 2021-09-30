Sania Mirza-Shuai Zhang pair suffers first round defeat in Chicago

Sania Mirza and Shuai Zhang pair was beaten 6-1, 5-7, 10-6 by the American wild cards Caroline Dolehide and Coco Vandeweghe in the doubles first round of the $565,530 WTA tennis tournament in the US.

Sania and Zhang had won the tournament last week in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Eighth seed Sumit Nagal reached the quarterfinals of the Challenger in Romania with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic.

READ: Sania Mirza close to playing her best tennis again - Imran Mirza

In the Challenger in Portugal, the top seeds Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja made the doubles semifinals by beating an Italian pair 6-3, 6-4.

In the ITF women’s event in Tunisia, Jennifer Luikham sustained her good work to beat Honoka Kobayashi of Japan 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 for a berth in the quarterfinals, after having ousted the top seed in the first round.



The results



$565,530 WTA, Chicago, US

Doubles (first round): Caroline Dolehide & Coco Vandeweghe (US) bt Shuai Zhang (Chn) & Sania Mirza 6-1, 5-7, [10-6].



€ 44,820 Challenger, Sibiu, Romania

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Sumit Nagal bt Jiri Lehecka (Cze) 7-5, 6-3.



€ 44,820 Challenger, Lisbon, Portugal

Doubles (quarterfinals): Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja bt Francesco Forti & Giulio Zeppieri (Ita) 6-3, 6-4.



$15,000 ITF men, Cancun, Mexico

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Austinn Ansari (US) & Siddhant Banthia bt Nicholas Bybel (US) & Jesse Flores (CRC) 7-5, 7-6(8).



$15,000 ITF men, Lubbock, US

Singles (first round): Demetris Azoides (Gre) bt Parth Aggarwal 7-5, 6-1; Suraj Prabodh bt Ozan Colak (US) 6-7(3), 6-1, 4-0 (retired).



$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Quentin Folliot (Fra) bt Niki Poonacha 6-1, 6-2.



$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt

Doubles (quarterfinals): SD Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Gianmarco Ferrari & Lorenzo Rottoli (Ita) 6-3, 6-3; Emiliano Maggioli & Gabriele Maria Noce (Ita) bt Palaphoom Kovapitukted (Tha) & Rishab Agarwal 6-1, 6-4.



$25,000 ITF women, Lisbon, Portugal

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers & Angela Fita Boluda (Esp) wo. Katharina Gerlach (Ger) & Riya Bhatia.



$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Jennifer Luikham bt Honoka Kobayashi (Jpn) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Ayla Akssu (Tur) bt Zeel Desai 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; First round: Zeel Desai bt Selya Rakki (Fra) 6-1, 6-0; Ekaterina

Reyngold (Rus) bt Sravya Shivani 6-1, 6-1.



$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt

Singles (first round): Nino Natsvlishvili (Geo) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2.