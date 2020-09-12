Tennis Tennis Serena Williams withdraws from Rome with Achilles injury The Italian Open, which was rescheduled from May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, begins on Monday. The clay-court tournament is a warm-up event for the French Open. Reuters 12 September, 2020 20:35 IST Serena Williams lost to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open semifinals. - AP Reuters 12 September, 2020 20:35 IST Four-time champion Serena Williams withdrew from the upcoming Italian Open citing the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open semifinals, organisers at the Foro Italico announced on Saturday.Williams took a medical timeout for a tape job on her Achilles during her three-set loss on Thursday."I regretfully must withdraw from the (Italian Open) due to an Achilles strain,” Williams said. “I’m so humbled by the continuous support from my fans in Rome and I look forward to making my return soon.”READ | Serena heads to French Open with time running out for No. 24 The Italian Open, which was rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic, begins on Monday.Azarenka remained entered for Rome.In the men’s tournament, U.S. Open finalists Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev withdrew, as did Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Thiem in the semifinals in New York.Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal headlines the field in the Italian capital, marking his return to tennis after a seven-month layoff. The Spaniard has been practicing in Rome for several days.Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who was disqualified from the U.S. Open, is also entered.The clay-court tournament in Rome is a warm-up event for the French Open, which starts September 27. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos