Tennis Tennis US Open final: Victoria Azarenka is ready, says coach Victoria Azarenka is in top form and ready to go the distance in the US Open final - her first Grand Slam final in seven years - coach Dorian Descloix said. Reuters 12 September, 2020 13:17 IST Victoria Azarenka is in top form and ready to go the distance in her first Grand Slam final in seven years, coach Dorian Descloix said on Friday, a day ahead of her U.S. Open showdown against former champion Naomi Osaka."Physically she's ready, to be honest. She worked a lot the last few months," he said. "She worked every day on fitness. Even on the court we did a lot of long sessions on the court. Now she's ready."READ: Azarenka and Osaka have unfinished business at U.S. Open finalThe 31-year-old came back from a one-set deficit to topple 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in their semifinal match inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday, returning to the sport's peak from a long road littered with setbacks.Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open winner, stunned a the Western & Southern Open, slaying competitors before winning on a walkthrough after not securing a win of any kind in a year.To topple world number four Osaka, Descloix said she must "play her game.""(She has) to be relaxed on the court, just to mix a lot. She has a big panel of shots, he said. She has to remain exactly the same.READ: Serena says tennis playing mothers live a 'double life'Descloix joined Azarenka in February as a hitting partner, before becoming her coach, as the pair set about mounting her remarkable career comeback."To be honest, it's my first experience as a coach," he said. "Vika is a great player, so for me it was tough for me at the beginning. We talk a lot. I learn every day with Vika."