MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sinner short on match practice but full of belief before Australian Open

Jannik Sinner heads into the Australian Open without a competitive match under his belt this season but the world number four said on Friday he was still full of confidence following his strong finish to 2023.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 12:32 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy’s Jannik Sinner reacts during a press conference ahead of the Australian Open.
Italy’s Jannik Sinner reacts during a press conference ahead of the Australian Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Italy’s Jannik Sinner reacts during a press conference ahead of the Australian Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner heads into the Australian Open without a competitive match under his belt this season but the world number four said on Friday he was still full of confidence following his strong finish to 2023.

The Italian stunned Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals round-robin stage and beat the 36-year-old again in both singles and doubles at the Davis Cup, where he led Italy to a memorable triumph in November.

Sinner, who reached the 2022 quarterfinals at Melbourne Park, warmed up for the first Grand Slam of the year with a couple of exhibition matches ahead of his first-round match against Botic van de Zandschulp.

READ | Gauff aims to harness ‘mental fire’ at Australian Open

“I’m here to play, at least to try to play, some good tennis. Obviously it’s tough to say how the season will go,” Sinner told reporters.

“At the end of the year I played really good. I have still the confidence inside me, for sure. Every season is different. Every tournament is different.

“Honestly, I missed being a little bit out of competition in the last one and a half, two months or so, maybe less. It’s good to be back here, to have the connection with the crowd and everything.”

Sinner said he was not heading into the tournament, which starts on Sunday, completely undercooked having only taken a week off after the end of last season before beginning his preparations for 2024.

“We tried to figure out if this could be an option for the upcoming years, if this helps for me or not,” Sinner added. “I played a couple of matches at the Kooyong Classic. They’re not official matches but you get this match feeling a little bit.

“Let’s see. We will have all the answers on Sunday, then we see how it goes. But I feel quite confident to be ready for some good tennis.”

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sinner short on match practice but full of belief before Australian Open
    Reuters
  2. IND vs AFG: Afghanistan coach Trott believes ‘sticking to the basics’ key to defeating star-studded India
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Sumit Nagal qualifies for Australian Open main draw, will face Bublik in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA roundup: Bobby Portis, Bucks blast Celtics
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 2 Today Matches Updates: Karnataka strikes early to leave Gujarat four down, Latest Scorecard
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Sinner short on match practice but full of belief before Australian Open
    Reuters
  2. Gauff aims to harness ‘mental fire’ at Australian Open
    AFP
  3. Sumit Nagal qualifies for Australian Open main draw, will face Bublik in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sabalenka raring to go at Australian Open despite Brisbane blip
    Reuters
  5. Osaka plans to keep busy in 2024 with packed tournament schedule
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sinner short on match practice but full of belief before Australian Open
    Reuters
  2. IND vs AFG: Afghanistan coach Trott believes ‘sticking to the basics’ key to defeating star-studded India
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Sumit Nagal qualifies for Australian Open main draw, will face Bublik in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA roundup: Bobby Portis, Bucks blast Celtics
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 2 Today Matches Updates: Karnataka strikes early to leave Gujarat four down, Latest Scorecard
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment