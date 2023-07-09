MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: Sinner in tetchy mood but reaches quarterfinals

The 21-year-old Italian’s progress was relatively routine, although he looked tetchy at times as he twice got involved in arguments with umpire Marijana Veljovic.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 22:55 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy’s Jannik Sinner talks to the umpire during the men’s singles match against Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galan on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Italy’s Jannik Sinner talks to the umpire during the men’s singles match against Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galan on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Alastair Grant
Italy's Jannik Sinner talks to the umpire during the men's singles match against Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the second successive year as he broke the stubborn resistance of unseeded Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan with a 7-6(4) 6-4 6-3 victory on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Italian’s progress was relatively routine, although he looked tetchy at times as he twice got involved in arguments with umpire Marijana Veljovic.

He has never gone beyond the quarterfinals at any of the four Grand Slams but now has a great opportunity to break new ground with 92nd-ranked Russian Roman Safiullin up next.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2023, Day 8 Order of Play: Alcaraz, Rybakina in action during fourth-round clashes

Galan, ranked 85th in the world, was solid throughout the opening set, and Sinner looked rattled in the tiebreak when forced to replay a point after winning a Hawkeye challenge.

He did not allow his debate with Veljovic to distract him too long, though, as he took the opening set.

Sinner’s mood was hardly helped as he dropped serve at the start of the second set and then squandered five break points in the next game, again having words with the match official.

Four more break points went begging in Galan’s next service game, but Sinner did finally get back on level terms for 4-4 and broke serve again to move two sets clear.

Also Read: Safiullin knocks out Shapovalov to reach maiden major quarterfinals at Wimbledon

The third set was more straightforward as the Italian made it through to the second week.

Sinner, who has dropped only one set so far, is the first Italian man to reach the quarter-finals twice at Wimbledon.

“Today was a tough day. I was not feeling great on the court, but I managed to win the most important points,” he said. “Usually, I’m calm, but sometimes it happens; there were some tough calls on my side.”

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
