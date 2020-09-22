Tennis Tennis Another player out of French Open qualifying due to COVID-19 Organisers said that a player in the women's draw had also tested positive and had been withdrawn. Five players had previously pulled out to COVID-19. Reuters 22 September, 2020 09:41 IST The qualifiers for the French Open began on Monday, with the main draw set to start on Sept. 27. - Getty Images Reuters 22 September, 2020 09:41 IST Six players in the men's and women's qualifying draw for the French Open have been withdrawn due to COVID-19 concerns, organisers have said.Initially, two players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19 and three others with confirmed close contact with the coach were withdrawn.Organisers said later on Monday that a player in the women's draw had also tested positive and had been withdrawn.RELATED:| Five players out of French Open qualifying due to COVID-19 The qualifiers began on Monday, with the main draw set to start on Sept. 27.“The Roland Garros tournament directors can confirm that two players competing in the qualifying tournament have tested positive for COVID-19 and three others have confirmed close contact with a coach who has tested positive for COVID-19,” the French Tennis Federation (FFT) had said in a statement.“In line with tournament health protocols, the five players will not compete in the qualifying tournament and will self isolate for a period of seven days. In total, some 900 tests have been carried out since Sept. 17.” Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos