Another player out of French Open qualifying due to COVID-19

Six players in the men's and women's qualifying draw for the French Open have been withdrawn due to COVID-19 concerns, organisers have said.

Initially, two players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19 and three others with confirmed close contact with the coach were withdrawn.

Organisers said later on Monday that a player in the women's draw had also tested positive and had been withdrawn.

The qualifiers began on Monday, with the main draw set to start on Sept. 27.

“The Roland Garros tournament directors can confirm that two players competing in the qualifying tournament have tested positive for COVID-19 and three others have confirmed close contact with a coach who has tested positive for COVID-19,” the French Tennis Federation (FFT) had said in a statement.

“In line with tournament health protocols, the five players will not compete in the qualifying tournament and will self isolate for a period of seven days. In total, some 900 tests have been carried out since Sept. 17.”