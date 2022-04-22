Tennis Tennis Defending champ Cirstea reaches semis in Istanbul The Romanian last year ended a 13-year wait for her second career singles title when she upset Elise Mertens in the final. AP 22 April, 2022 22:16 IST Cirstea ended a 13-year wait for her second career singles title last year when she upset Elise Mertens in the final. - GETTY IMAGES AP 22 April, 2022 22:16 IST Defending champion Sorana Cirstea advanced to the semifinals at the clay-court Istanbul Championship by defeating Julia Grabher of Austria 7-5, 6-1 on Friday.The Romanian last year ended a 13-year wait for her second career singles title when she upset Elise Mertens in the final.Cirstea will next play third-seeded Veronika Kudermetova or Anna Bondar.READ: Tsitsipas beats Dimitrov, to face Alcaraz in quarterfinals at Barcelona OpenAlso, Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan reached the last four after coming back to beat sixth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.The 51st-ranked Putintseva will next face Russian player Anastasia Potapova, who advanced by defeating seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-2, 6-2. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :