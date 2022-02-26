Tennis Tennis Spain's Ramos-Vinolas reaches Chile Open semifinals Second-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain advanced on Friday to the semifinals of the Chile Open after beating Argentina's Facundo Bagnis 7-5, 6-2. AP 26 February, 2022 08:51 IST Albert Ramos-Vinolas in action. (File Photo) - AP AP 26 February, 2022 08:51 IST Second-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain advanced on Friday to the semifinals of the Chile Open after beating Argentina's Facundo Bagnis 7-5, 6-2.Ramos-Viñolas, ranked No. 31, will face another Argentinian in the next round, Sebastián Báez, who earlier on Friday won 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro. Russian tennis star Rublev writes 'No War Please' after win The other semifinal will feature home-crowd favorite Alejandro Tabilo of Chile against Spain's Pedro Martinez, the fourth-seeded player in the tournament.Tabilo, who on Thursday eliminated top-seeded Cristian Garin, also of Chile, continued his winning streak with a 6-1, 6-4 win over sixth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.Spain's Martinez overcame Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-2. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :