Tennis

Tsitsipas says ‘focus and relaxation’ key to improved serve after win over Thiem

Tsitsipas looked in danger of falling in his first match of the tournament on Saturday, but he found a way back into it by dominating the second set and then clinching the tie-break in the decider.

Reuters
Madrid 30 April, 2023 09:59 IST
Madrid 30 April, 2023 09:59 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Dominic Thiem during their Madrid Open singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid on April 29, 2023.

Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Dominic Thiem during their Madrid Open singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid on April 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Tsitsipas looked in danger of falling in his first match of the tournament on Saturday, but he found a way back into it by dominating the second set and then clinching the tie-break in the decider.

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas landed 39 straight first serves en route to claiming a 3-6 6-1 7-6(5) comeback win over Dominic Thiem at the Madrid Open, with the Greek crediting his focus and relaxation for his near-perfect serving performance.

Tsitsipas looked in danger of falling in his first match of the tournament on Saturday, but he found a way back into it by dominating the second set and then clinching the tie-break in the decider.

Also Read
Andreeva into Madrid Open fourth round on 16th birthday

The 24-year-old ended with a first serve percentage of 79%, significantly higher than the 57% he managed in his straight sets defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in last week’s Barcelona Open final.

“That’s fantastic, 39 is a lot,” Tsitsipas said of his streak.

“That’s a positive mark for me. I think I just owe it all to fluidity and just being relaxed on my serve... I think it’s just pure relaxation and focus.”

Tsitsipas also praised former U.S. Open champion Thiem for turning the two-hour, 19-minute encounter into a physically demanding contest.

“I’m in a way happy that we were able to show that kind of tennis... Today sort of showed what kind of intensity two guys that play single-hand backhands can bring to tennis,” Tsitsipas said.

“I’m happy I got away with a win. Things weren’t easy at the very end but I just kept fighting... The third set it was just pure fight. He’s not someone that’s going to give up and he hates even giving the slightest to you in terms of free points.”

Tsitsipas will next meet Argentine Sebastian Baez, who beat American Marcos Giron 3-6 6-3 6-4.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us