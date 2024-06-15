Two-time champion Matteo Berrettini will take on Britain’s Jack Draper in the Stuttgart Open final as the big-serving Italian rekindles his love of grass-court tennis.

The former world number six, now at 95 in the rankings, defeated Italian compatriot Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-0 on Saturday to reach the championship match of the Wimbledon build-up event.

“When you win like this, it’s better,” 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Berrettini said of his 66-minute victory.

“You just burn less energy. I think I played enough during the week. So today, it was really good to play an hour and six minutes.”

British left-hander Draper, who is seeking his first ATP title, eased past Brandon Nakashima of the United States 6-3, 6-3 in 72 minutes.

The 22-year-old hit 13 aces and did not face a break point in the match.