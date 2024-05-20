MagazineBuy Print

Nagal bows out of Geneva Open after loss to world No 19 Baez

The world no.94 went down 6-7 (7) 3-6 to the Argentine, who is a clay court specialist, in a match that lasted one hour, 52-minutes.

Published : May 20, 2024 13:19 IST , GENEVA - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Sumit Nagal in action.
Sumit Nagal in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sumit Nagal in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal made a first round exit from the Geneva Open after going down fighting against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez.

The world no.94 went down 6-7 (7) 3-6 to the Argentine, who is a clay court specialist, in a match that lasted one hour, 52-minutes here on Sunday.

“Gutted with the loss today. But good preparation ahead of Roland Garros. Paris next,” Nagal, who has qualified for the French Open, tweeted after the loss.

Nagal started off brightly taking an early 4-1 lead over Baez. He also had a set point.

But world no. 19 Baez, who has already won two titles on clay this season, showed his class to force a tiebreaker owing to his fantastic first serve performance.

In the second set, Baez continued to bank on his superb first serve, and wrapped up the proceedings in 38 minutes.

