Nagal enters pre-quarterfinals of Challenger tournament in Croatia

Second seed Sumit Nagal beat Nino Serdarusic of Croatia 7-6(4), 6-4 in the first round of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament. In the pre-quarterfinals, Nagal will meet wild card Frane Nincevic.

In the $15,000 ITF women’s event in Montasir, Tunisia, Karman Thandi beat the third seed Mallaurie Noel of France 7-6(4), 6-4 in the first round.

Other results: €44,820 Challenger, Lugano, Switzerland: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (Aut) & Purav Raja bt Daniil Golubev & Evgenii Tiurnev (Rus) 6-4, 3-6, [10-7].