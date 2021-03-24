Tennis Tennis Nagal enters pre-quarterfinals of Challenger tournament in Croatia Second seed Sumit Nagal beat Nino Serdarusic of Croatia 7-6(4), 6-4 in the first round of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament. Team Sportstar ZADAR (Croatia) 24 March, 2021 18:59 IST In the pre-quarterfinals, Nagal will meet wild card Frane Nincevic. - Getty Images Team Sportstar ZADAR (Croatia) 24 March, 2021 18:59 IST Second seed Sumit Nagal beat Nino Serdarusic of Croatia 7-6(4), 6-4 in the first round of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament. In the pre-quarterfinals, Nagal will meet wild card Frane Nincevic.In the $15,000 ITF women’s event in Montasir, Tunisia, Karman Thandi beat the third seed Mallaurie Noel of France 7-6(4), 6-4 in the first round.READ: Sumit Nagal makes main draw at ATP Buenos AiresOther results: €44,820 Challenger, Lugano, Switzerland: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (Aut) & Purav Raja bt Daniil Golubev & Evgenii Tiurnev (Rus) 6-4, 3-6, [10-7]. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.