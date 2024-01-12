MagazineBuy Print

Sumit Nagal qualifies for Australian Open main draw, will face Bublik in opening round

Nagal beat Slovakia’s Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets in a match that lasted just under two hours, to enter the main round of a Grand Slam event for the first time since 2021

Published : Jan 12, 2024 11:40 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE: India’s Sumit Nagal in action.
FILE: India’s Sumit Nagal in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE: India’s Sumit Nagal in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Sumit Nagal has booked a spot in the upcoming Australian Open’s main draw after registering a comprehensive win in the tournament’s qualifying final on Friday.

The 26-year-old beat Slovakia’s Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets in a match that lasted just under two hours, to enter the main round of a Grand Slam event for the first time since 2021.

Nagal, currently 139th in the singles world ranking, made it to the main round of the US Open in 2019 and 2020 and then featured in the Australian Open main draw in 2021.

Nagal will face World No.31 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the first round of the Australia Open.

More to follow..

