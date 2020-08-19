Sumit Nagal reaches Challenger quarterfinals in Prague

Sixth seed Sumit Nagal beat wild card Jiri Lehecka 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinals of the €130,000 Challenger tennis tournament on clay in Prague on Wednesday.

The 127th ranked Sumit will await the winner of the match between top-seed and former world No.3 Stan Wawrinka and Oscar Otte.

The results:

€130,000 Challenger, Prague, Czech Republic Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Sumit Nagal bt Jiri Lehecka (Cze) 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3.