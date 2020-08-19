Tennis Tennis Sumit Nagal reaches Challenger quarterfinals in Prague Sixth seed Sumit Nagal beat wild card Jiri Lehecka 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinals of the €130,000 Challenger tennis tournament on clay in Prague. Team Sportstar New Delhi 19 August, 2020 19:49 IST Sumit Nagal will either meet Stan Wawrinka or Oscar Otte in the quarters. - Reuters Photo Team Sportstar New Delhi 19 August, 2020 19:49 IST Sixth seed Sumit Nagal beat wild card Jiri Lehecka 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinals of the €130,000 Challenger tennis tournament on clay in Prague on Wednesday.The 127th ranked Sumit will await the winner of the match between top-seed and former world No.3 Stan Wawrinka and Oscar Otte.The results:€130,000 Challenger, Prague, Czech Republic Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Sumit Nagal bt Jiri Lehecka (Cze) 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos